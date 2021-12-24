2 two terror associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two terror associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Chadoora area of Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested were identified as Imran Majeed Khandey and Aqib Amin, both resident of Mochwa in Budgam. Two hand grenades, two AK-47 and incriminating material of LeT were recovered from them. The arrested have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics, shelter and transportation of arms and ammunition.

Earlier, security forces arrested two terror associates affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed from Magam area of the same district.