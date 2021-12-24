UAE imposes ban on entry for passengers from 4 countries

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority in the UAE have suspended all inbound flights from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria. The entry ban will come into force from Saturday, December 25, effective 7.30am.

According to the new guidelines issued, all people who were in these four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE will not be allowed to enter the UAE. But the commercial passenger flight service from the UAE to these countries will continue to operate. UAE residents and citizens will not be allowed to travel to these countries.

The UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between UAE and these countries and Golden Visa holders are exempted from this entry ban. But they must submit a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE. They must also undergo 10-day quarantine and must take a PCR test on the ninth day.

The authorities have introduced new travel requirements for those coming on direct flights from Uganda and Ghana. These include having a negative Covid-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.