Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Indian couple win 1 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian couple won Dh1 million in the latest draw of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket. Sharjah-based Bijesh Bose and his wife won the fortune just two days after being blessed with twin babies.

‘Just two days ago my wife gave birth to twins and today I’ve won Dh1 million with Big Ticket. I believe my two new babies have brought extra luck into my life and that is the reason for my win today’, said Bijesh Bose.

The couple will still stand a chance to win the mega Dh25 million grand prize, Dh2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3. Earlier this month, Big Ticket had announced that one person would win Dh 1 million every week in December. The next weekly millionaire draw will be held on January 3.