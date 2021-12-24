Kerala HC directs to  recover excess land in MLA PV Anwar’s possession immediately

Kochi: In a setback to MLA PV Anvar, the Kerala High Court ordered on Friday to recover the excess land possessed by him before next hearing. The court issued the order while dismissing a plea submitted by the Thamarassery land board chairman seeking time to recover the land.

In a judgement issued on March 24, the HC directed the government to take action to recover the excess land from the LDF legislator and his family within 6 months. Later, the court also sought an explanation from the government over the action taken as per the order while considering a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the government.

On Friday, quashing an affidavit filed by the Thamarassery Land Board chairman P Anwar Sadath, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan said the procedures should be completed before January 4. A case relating to the matter is scheduled to be considered that day. The land board has to recover 222.86 hectares of land held by the Nilambur MLA and his family flouting norms of the Land Reforms Act.