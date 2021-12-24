McDonald’s reports a shortage of French fries; here’s why!!!

McDonald’s has been a favorite around the world for many years. The fast-food joint’s menu includes classic items that have been served and consumed for generations. What happens when something that people crave globally is in short supply?

One of the world’s largest fast-food companies has run out of its famous French fries in Japan. The BBC reports that the shortage is the result of a ‘global supply chain crisis’. The company has stated that it is experiencing delays in the shipment of potatoes used in making French fries. As a result, outlets in Japan are likely to sell only small portions of fries from December 24 (Friday) to December 30 (Thursday).

‘McDonald’s Japan will temporarily limit sales of medium and large-sized French fries as a proactive measure to ensure customers can continue to enjoy McDonald’s French fries. Customers will still be able to order small-sized French fries at all of our restaurants. To date, there have been no breaks in supply,’ the company was quoted as saying.

Read more: Cook loses job: Students refuse to eat food prepared by Dalit cook!

According to McDonald’s, it usually imports the potatoes for the fries from a port near Vancouver, Canada. However, a statement from the company noted that delays have been caused by ‘flood damage’ and the pandemic’s impact on the distribution network. In order to avoid this, the company is now flying in supplies. According to the report, this isn’t the first time a downsizing has occurred. As many as 29 ports on the west coast of the US were affected by an ‘industrial dispute’ in 2014. McDonald’s Japan sold only small portions of its fries before reducing to 1,000 tonnes of potatoes.