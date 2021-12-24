Cook loses job: Students refuse to eat food prepared by Dalit cook!

In Uttarakhand’s Champawat district, a Dalit woman serving midday meals at a government secondary school was allegedly fired after upper-caste students refused to eat the meal prepared by her.

This incident took place in Sukhidhang, a district of Champawat. Since her appointment as the ‘Bhojanmata’ earlier this month, students have stopped eating the food she cooked and brought their own food in tiffin boxes from home. According to reports, 40 out of 66 students refused to eat the meal she prepared. She was appointed as a ‘Bhojanmata’ despite the parents of students objecting it, as an upper caste woman was also interviewing for the position.

According to the Chief Education Officer of Champawat, R.C. Purohit, her appointment was canceled due to a failure to follow rules in her appointment. ‘Even though her appointment had not been approved by higher authorities, she was given the job anyway,’ he said. He said a temporary replacement would be found for her.