Nepal earthquake of 2015: India reconstructs 50,000 houses

In 2015, 9,000 people perished in the earthquake in Nepal, and more than 800,000 homes were destroyed. The destruction of housing stock was not the only tragedy. Many public buildings, community facilities, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure was also damaged, most beyond repair. The economy of the country suffered a 3% decline. People lost their lives and livelihoods.

The Indian government has helped the Nepali government come a long way in terms of development. Saloni Murarka, WION’s Nepal correspondent, traveled to the epicenter of the earthquake, Gorkha district, and spoke to local residents. The Indian Government has supported the construction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha (26912 beneficiaries) and Nuwakot (23088 beneficiaries) districts of Nepal.

In the event of an earthquake of the magnitude of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake, the houses in these regions are structurally fragile and prone to collapsing or sustaining heavy structural damage, making them unfit for habitation. Implemented with India’s assistance, the Nepal Housing Reconstruction Project (NHRP) was aimed at promoting inclusive recovery and reconstruction.

Most vulnerable populations, such as the disabled, landless, and socially excluded, were not able to recover as quickly after disasters. For Nepal’s recovery to be inclusive of is vital to implement measures such as additional financial assistance for the most vulnerable and securing land ownership for the landless. Owner-driven reconstruction was also emphasized. All the damaged houses were reconstructed keeping owners’ interests at the top, which ensured full ownership of the new houses.

Buildings constructed using local materials were earthquake-resistant thanks to retrofitting techniques. In Gorkha, many house owners are unwilling to trade their old, damaged houses for new construction that, while earthquake-safe, may be smaller and lack the cultural or aesthetic appeal they cherished. When looking for ways to make their home more secure, retrofitting is an appealing option. Houses are constructed according to government regulations that require houses to be earthquake-proof.

Despite the border dispute becoming a political irritant between both countries, ties between the two countries have continued to grow. Along with this project, the Indian Government has been implementing many more development projects in various districts of Nepal covering all major sectors.