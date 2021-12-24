Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share 1st pic of daughter Lilibet on holiday card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unveiled the first portrait of their six-month-old baby, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana on their official Christmas card. Archie Harrison, the couple’s two-year-old son, was also included in the photo.

Meghan is seen playing with Lilibet while holding her up in the air, as Harry sits next to them and looks affectionately at them in the photo. Alexi Lubomirski, who also shot Meghan and Harry’s wedding, took the family portrait during the summer at Meghan and Harry’s residence in Santa Barbara, California.

Alexi shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, ‘This is one of those rare and special projects that one is fortunate enough to be a part of. To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour’.

Lilibet, Meghan and Harry’s second child, was born in June this year. The couple had discussed their choice to leave Buckingham Palace in an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. She said she was suicidal with her first pregnancy and sought help from the palace, but she was not protected.