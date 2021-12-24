Omicron cannot stop wedding bells ringing; read on

The Kerala High Court has approved an online marriage for a lawyer couple as the groom is in the United Kingdom and cannot travel to Kerala owing to Omicron-related travel restrictions.

When lawyer Rintu Thomas (25) and his fiancée Ananth Krishnan Harikumaran Nair agreed to marry over a month ago, they didn’t believe Omicron, a new type of coronavirus would be a problem. Nair is pursuing further education in the United Kingdom.

The wedding was set for December 23 and he had booked a flight to India for December 22. However, he is unable to travel owing to the worldwide outbreak of Omicron. In the light of these conditions, Thomas filed a petition with the High Court, demanding that the Marriage Officer at the Sub-Office Registrar’s in Malayinkiju, Kerala, and Thiruvananthapuram be given permission to solemnise the wedding digitally.

Also Read: 19-year-old conjoined twins, Sohna and Mohna, bag govt job in Punjab

Justice N Nagaresh granted permission the request of the couple to have their marriage done online, on the condition that the witnesses present in person before the officer and identify the other party who is accessible online.

Simultaneously, the number of cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variety in India has risen to 236, with Maharashtra and Delhi having maximum cases. The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the country has also increased by 18%.