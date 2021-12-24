Talk of weird wedding rituals and this one goes a bit further; get the details

In the Ganjam district of Odisha, a couple got married by taking an oath on the Indian Constitution rather than taking pheras over the holy fire.

Bijay Kumar, 29, and Shruti Saxena, 27, opted to marry by taking an oath on the Indian Constitution instead of following traditional wedding customs. Bijay hails from Berhampur, Odisha, and Shruti hails from Uttar Pradesh. They work for a private firm in Chennai together.

The location was wonderfully adorned when the wedding guests came, but something was missing: the shadi ka mandap. There was no clergyman present at the wedding. The couple exchanged wedding vows on the Constitution after the groom tied a garland around the bride’s neck.

The newlyweds also encouraged guests to donate blood instead of giving them expensive gifts. Near the reception area, a blood donation camp was set up. The attendees were also urged to sign a vow to donate their body organs.

D Mohan Rao, Bijay’s father, said that his older son got married in a similar ceremony in 2019 after persuading the bride’s family. Rao persuaded Shruti’s parents to have the marriage solemnised in the name of the Constitution rather than the conventional Hindu ceremonies.

According to Rao, the Constitution is a sacred book for every Indian, and it is critical that people are aware of the ideas entrenched in it. ‘We hope that our wedding will set an ideal before others and inspire them to follow it in the future’, the bride said.

KN Senapati, the Ganjam secretary of the Humanists Rationalist Organisation, a civil society organisation, stated that at least four such weddings have been solemnised in Berhampore in the last three years.