19 school students test positive for Covid in Maharashtra

At least 19 school students in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last three to four days. According to Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale, all of the students are from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and have only mild symptoms.’

’19 students tested positive over the last three to four days. All are isolated and hospitalised. Most of them have no symptoms and some have only mild illness. We are conducting RT-PCR test for the remaining students, teachers, non-teaching staff, and visitors’, Bhosale said.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is a residential school that is run by the Union Education Ministry and is located in Takali Dhokeshwar village. 400 students across classes 5 to 12 are currently studying in the school.