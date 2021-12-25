2 more terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in Hardumir village in Tral in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. A joint team of security forces launched asearch operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants. The hiding terrorists fired upon the team which was retaliated and an encounter started.

‘#Encounter has started at Hardumir, #Tral area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow’, tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

This is the second encounter in South Kashmir in the last 12 hours. Earlier in the day, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian.