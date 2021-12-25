4 die while working on drainage system in Maha due to lack of safety gear

In Akkalkot, Solapur district in Maharashtra, four municipal corporation workers perished while working on a drainage system. Two workmen perished on the scene on Thursday, while the other two were sent to the hospital in critical condition and they died on Friday morning.

Locals criticised the Solapur Municipal Corporation for their incompetence following the occurrence. They claimed that the municipality failed to give workers involved in drainage work essential safety equipment.

According to locals, the construction of a national highway in the vicinity is also causing issues for employees. Locals attempted to help the victims, but two of them perished on the scene yesterday owing to a lack of safety equipment.

The unfortunate episode has been harshly criticised by social organisations, which have urged the authorities to take action against the contractors engaged in the project.