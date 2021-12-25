Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to team up for an action film: Report

Another action feature is in the works, with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar assuming the helm. Following his next project with Shahid Kapoor, he is going to direct Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in an action film. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Bhagnani will produce the next actioner under their Pooja Films label.

According to a report, Ali Abbas Zafar has been conceptualising a big-scale project for a while and wanted to ensure the film is up to the mark for the big stars known for their action projects. Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff loved the narration and agreed to do it. One can expect a few comic elements too. After both the actors are done with their array of films, they will commence this action film by end of 2022. It is currently under the pre-production phase. The makers want it to be a big spectacle and plan to release it in 2023.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is now filming Ganapath in the United Kingdom. On the other side, Akshay Kumar has a diverse filmography that includes Ram Setu, Cinderella, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha, Bachchan Pandey, and Prithviraj, among others. The actor is now filming the sequel to Oh My God.