Amid Omicron threat, doctors in Tamil Nadu take booster shots in secret

Numerous doctors in Tamil Nadu are said to have been secretly administering Covid-19 booster doses. It should be emphasised that such booster doses have only been permitted for emergency usage by the government and are not yet approved by the government.

According to reports, some doctors are getting booster doses from private clinics where stockpiles have been piling up for months, while others are getting vaccinations from government facilities where a large number of vials go unused.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam has warned against the use of booster injections, saying, ‘The centre has permitted only two doses. Taking more doses will be a violation of the Government of India norms. It is better to wait for an official notification from the government’.

On the other hand, most doctors in private and government hospitals in Tamil Nadu are strongly opposed to this idea, claiming that even after two doses of the Covishield vaccine, the efficacy and antibody levels are insufficient to protect against the Covid-19 infection, necessitating booster doses.

They stated that many doctors are suffering from co-morbid diseases and with the Omicron danger looming large, clinics would be forced to close if booster dosages are not taken on time.