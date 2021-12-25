Arguments and ruckus get out dated; Maharashtra politicians lock horns with ‘meme war’

Mumbai: Taking a step ahead from verbal fights and allegations, Maharashtra politicians Nawab Malik Nitesh Rane has delved into the cutting-edge meme war on respective twitter handles.

On Thursday, BJP leader Nitesh Rane allegedly mocked Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in the state assembly by reportedly making ‘meow’ sounds when Thackeray entered the Assembly. Following this, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday took Twitter and posted a picture where a hen is morphed with a cats head and wrote, ‘Pehchan Kaun (guess who)’.

As a reply, Nitesh Rane posted a morphed image of a swine and wrote, ‘This species is found in rags, identify who’. Notably, Nawab Malik has the business of scrap dealing.

Rane was criticised for his ridicule towards Adithya Thackeray and Shiv Sena MLAs raised this issue in the assembly. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis also noted that it is wrong to imitate and make such noises in the assembly. However, Rane stuck to his actions, claiming that Shiv Sena which used to be a tiger, has now became a cat, and therefore, there is nothing wrong with his actions.

