Centre to dispatch teams to 10 States with high Covid cases, low vaccination

The central government will send teams to ten states ‘which are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and Covid-19 infections or a slow vaccination pace’, said the Union Health Ministry. The 10 states include: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar and Jharkhand. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which are in the verge of elections are also on the list.

The central teams will be on the ground for three to five days, to work with the state health officials to improve testing, surveillance and ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour. The central teams will also assess the status of Covid vaccinations in each state, its current hospital infrastructure, including hospital beds and medical oxygen availability.

‘State-level central teams will analyse the situation, propose solutions, and submit a report every evening by 7 pm on the public health activities being carried out’, the Health Ministry added.