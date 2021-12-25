Civic authority bans New Year celebration parties, gatherings

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city.

The order has come into effect from midnight of December 25 and will remain in force till the next directive. The order is applicable to all hotels, bars, restaurants as well as to privately-owned places that could be used for such gatherings and celebrations.

Earlier the BMC has issued revised entry rules for passengers coming from Dubai. According to the order, all Mumbai residents arriving from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector.