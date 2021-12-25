DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSDefence

Encounter with security forces in Kashmir: 2 militants killed

Dec 25, 2021, 11:40 am IST

 

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

 

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police officer said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.

 

Also read: IAF plane crash in Rajasthan: Pilot killed

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation are being ascertained and the search operation is underway.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 25, 2021, 11:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button