Encounter with security forces in Kashmir: 2 militants killed

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chowgam area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police officer said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.

Also read: IAF plane crash in Rajasthan: Pilot killed

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation are being ascertained and the search operation is underway.