Ex-Goa MLA, 4 others quit TMC, says party is dividing Goans

Five Trinamool Congress (TMC) primary members from poll-bound Goa, including former MLA Lavoo Mamledar, handed in their resignation to Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the party is ‘trying to divide Goans’.

Lavoo Mamledar, Komal Parwar, Ram Mandrekar, Kishor Parwar and Sujay Mallik stated in their resignation letter that, they cannot continue in a group that is attempting to wage divisive politics in their home state.

‘We joined the AITC with the hope of bringing better days to Goa and Goans. However, it is unfortunate to bring to the attention that AITC has not understood Goa and Goans,’ they wrote.

In their resignation letter, the Trinamool members also questioned Mamata Banerjee’s election campaign in Goa. ‘The company which you all have hired for your campaign in Goa is fooling Goans and they have not understood the pulse of Goans’ they stated, referring to I-PAC, which is managed by political strategist Prashant Kishor. The leaders further stated that the Trinamool had attempted to divide Goans along religious lines by partnering with Sudinda Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).