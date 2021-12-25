Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate racket busted in Mumbai; 2 arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai police crime branch busted a gang and arrested two people on Friday, which used to issue fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the unvaccinated people. Certificates were sold at high prices to people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19. The police had taken an action on the complaint registered by the Assistant Medical Officer of L-Ward at Kurla Police Station.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has already recorded 88 cases of Omicron variant in the past few days and is keeping a tight vigil on people coming from ‘at-risk’ countries.The order to impose Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am has been imposed and issued revised guidelines in the state.