IAF plane crash in Rajasthan: Pilot killed

Jaisalmer: IAF Wing Commander Harshit Sinha was confirmed dead in the MiG-21 fighter jet crash in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Friday night during a training sortie. ‘With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart’, IAF tweeted.

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday evening near Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station. Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh informed that the plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari. IAF had confirmed the news through their official twitter handle and informed that an enquiry has been ordered on the matter.

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

Several MiG-21 crashes have been reported this year alone. The aircraft has been dubbed ‘flying coffin’ as it makes news regularly for crashes. From 1971 to April 2012, as many as 482 MiG aircraft have met with accidents, killing 171 pilots, 39 civilians, eight service personnel, and one aircrew, the government had told Parliament in May 2012. The government has claimed that the causes of accidents were both human error and technical defects.