India’s Omicron tally reaches 415; 115 recovered

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry informed today that the country has reported a total of 415 Omicron cases and at least 115 among the infected have recovered. Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron infection with 108, followed by Delhi with 79. Gujarat has 43 cases and Telangana 38. Kerala has a total of 37 Omicron cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 34. No state in the north-east has reported any Omicron case.

On Friday, the central government had said that out of 358 cases of Omicron reported till then, 183 were analysed. It was found that 87 of them were fully vaccinated with three having received booster doses, while 70% were asymptomatic. Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 count rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while active cases have declined to 77,032, according to data updated at 8 am. The number of dead climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities, data showed.

The rise of the Omicron variant has also resulted in another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions across the world, with celebrations and family reunions overshadowed by the prospect of yet more COVID-19 restrictions. Gatherings of five or more will not be allowed in Maharashtra between 9 pm and 6 am, the state government has said. Haryana and Delhi have also tightened restrictions this Christmas, though Delhi has allowed places of worship to remain open.