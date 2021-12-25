IRCTC’s third Rampath Yatra Express train will begin its run today

The IRCTC’s third Rampath Yatra Express train will begin service today connecting Gujarat’s Ahmedabad with the temple town of Ayodhya in UP, via Madhya Pradesh. The journey will begin on Saturday from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Junction railway station and end on Sunday, the following week, in Ayodhya, passing through Ratlam and Ujjain in the central state. The train contains 640 seats, with 320 each in AC-3 tier and sleeper class coaches, said Krishna Kumar, regional manager of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

‘The entire journey will take seven nights and eight days. IRCTC will handle all food and passenger accommodations, among other things. By booking online, you will be charged Rs.12,600 for AC-3 tier coaches and Rs. 7560 for sleeper coaches. From December 27, devotees will be transported by road to Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot’, Kumar added, detailing the journey.