Katrina Kaif teams up with Vijay Sethupathi in Dir Sriram Raghavan’s new thriller ‘Merry Christmas’

Katrina Kaif, who just returned to work after her wedding to actor Vicky Kaushal a few days ago, unveiled her new project today on Christmas. Katrina Kaif was recently photographed with director Sriram Raghavan, sparking speculations about her upcoming project with him. Now, Katrina Kaif has officially confirmed their upcoming movie titled Merry Christmas, which will star south actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead.

‘BACK ON SET with director Sriram Raghavan’s for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him… Super excited to be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for this one produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray’, Katrina wrote, announcing her collaboration with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Merry Christmas marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s first film together. It will be released in theatres in the winter of next year.