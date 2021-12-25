Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad again demands withdrawal of K-Rail project

Kannur: The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has once again urged the state government to withdraw the anti-people K-Rail project. The remarks came after CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asserted that the KSSP did not oppose the K-Rail project but simply raised some environmental concerns.

The Silverline project, moving forward without debating the detailed project report, environmental impact assessment, or social impact assessment is unacceptable, said KSSP. They also alleged that the decision to lay stone to demarcate state boundaries was to secure funds from foreign agencies.

The aim of this project is to safeguard the interests of the affluent section of the society. It is an attempt to build a new township near the K-Rail centers. The real estate business is expected to bring approximately Rs 10,000 crore for the corporation. The initiative is only aimed towards rich passengers, KSSP added.