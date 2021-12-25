Kerala took many good steps, but failed in effective implementation of Covid-19 restrictions: Union Heath Secretary

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the main lapse of Kerala in Covid control is its failure to effectively impose restrictions while implementing containment measures. While appreciating Kerala for taking many good steps to rein in the spread of Covid, the official noted that the scenario of opening up everything without restrictions did not augur well at this stage.

Notably, the state which was earlier criticised for the high rate of RT-PCR tests instead of antigen tests, was appreciated for the same by the Heath Secretary. He said that now Kerala’s RT-PCR test rate was very encouraging. As per the latest statistics, 67% of the total tests conducted were RT-PCR tests.

Bhushan said the State Government committed a mistake by doing away with the practice of classifying places into various containment zones and strictly implementing restrictions. Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had sent a letter to the Kerala Government, demanding strict adherence to central government’s guidelines on the COVID-19 containment measures.