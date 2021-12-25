‘Let’s adopt teachings of Christ’: President Kovind extends greetings on Christmas

President Ram Nath Kovind extended Christmas greetings to the nation on Saturday, urging people to take a resolve to build a society centered on the ideals of justice and liberty. ‘Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives,’ Kovind tweeted.

He also wished the nation on Christmas Eve. ‘This festival instils peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people and also promotes unity and fraternity amongst members of the society. Jesus Christ’s message of love and compassion continues to inspire the entire humanity even today,’ he said on Friday.