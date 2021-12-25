‘Minnal Murali’ of Kerala Police goes ‘Minnal viral’; Netizens hail the attempt

Kerala Police, known for their creative and hilarious social media posts have joined the trending ‘Minnal Murali’ vibe by releasing their own spoofed version of the superhero movie.

The hero is Minnal Murali, a civil police officer, who reaches the crime scenes and prevents problematic incidents at a lightning speed in a nod. The video shows Minnal Murali police arriving to nab the robbers, women harassers and those who break the rules of the road. Apart from fictional premise, they also showed snippets of a few major cases the department has solved.

The 2.23 minute video was lauded by netizens, not just from Kerala, but across the globe. However, some users also taunted the state police by mentioning its alleged setbacks in several cases notably, the pink police harassment issue at Attingal, and recent gang wars in Thiruvananthapuram, etc. The video has gone viral on social media within a day of being posted.

