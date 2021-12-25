MP school asks full name of Saif-Kareena’s son in exam, notice issued

Students in class 6 of a private school in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, were asked the full name of the son of Bollywood pair Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a question paper, prompting the education department to issue a show-cause notice to the school.

The school officials, on the other hand, stated that the question should be viewed as an attempt to broaden the pupils’ understanding. ‘Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’, read the question that featured on Thursday in the general knowledge test of Academic Heights Public School’s term-end exam-II for Class 6 pupils in Khandwa city.

While a local group of parents and teachers objected, numerous internet users shared a copy of the question paper on several social media platforms. Sanjeev Bhalerao, the district education officer, told reporters on Friday that the problem had been brought to his attention and the department will send a show-cause notice to the institution in question. ‘After getting a reply from the school, further action will be taken as per the directives of the higher authorities’, he added.

According to Bhalerao, pupils should receive an education that expands their knowledge in the national interest. Anis Arjhare, an office-bearer of a city-based parents-teachers organisation, objected, claiming that pupils should be asked questions about famous individuals and national heroes such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyabai Holkar. He also demanded that the school be punished severely.

The exam papers are created by a Delhi-based organisation with whom the school is associated, as per Shweta Jain, the institute director. She added that those who are opposed are not the parents of her school kids. ‘So far, none of the parents of the school has made a complaint’, she said.