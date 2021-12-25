New quarantine rules for Dubai passengers announced

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has updated entry rules for international passengers coming from Dubai.

According to the new entry rules, all Mumbai residents coming from Dubai will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine. They must also take a RT-PCR test on the 7th day. If the result is positive, then they will be shifted to an institutional quarantine.

People residing in other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to leave the city. But they will not be allowed enter public transport and special vehicles will be arranged for them.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra government o issued new Covid-19 guidelines prohibiting gathering of more than five persons in public places from 9 pm-6 am. Only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings, social, political and religious events. For outdoor events the number of attendees should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of the space.

Maharashtra reported 20 new cases of Omicron on Friday, pushing the overall tally to 108.