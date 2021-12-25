Omicron: 70% cases are asymptomatic, says govt

According to health ministry officials, a government review of 183 of the 358 known Omicron variant Covid-19 cases in India indicated that 70% of those infected were asymptomatic and the rest had moderate symptoms. According to the data, a little more than 90% of the cases for whom vaccination status was known had completed their course of vaccinations, and 61 percent of the cases were in men. Taken together, the findings also match data in other nations, some of which were cited by the Union health ministry.

‘When it comes to Omicron infection, it does not always lead to severe symptomatic clinical disease. About a third of the cases found in India were mildly symptomatic and the remaining were asymptomatic; therefore, the treatment for Omicron-infected symptomatic patients remains unchanged. It is the same for Delta, Alpha, and even Beta’, said Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

‘The Delta strain is the most common in India, including in recently identified clusters. As a result, we must continue our Covid-appropriate behaviour while boosting vaccination rates’, Bhargava added.