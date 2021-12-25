Omicron: District administration issues ‘no vaccine, no entry’ order.

Pune: The Ahmednagar district administration in Maharashtra issued ‘no vaccine, no entry’ order. As per the new rule, only vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public and private places. The new order was issued to regulate the gathering of people in public places.

The order covers private establishments, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, auditoriums, marriage halls, agriculture markets, as well as events.

Meanwhile, a new case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in Srirampur tehsil of the district. 19 new cases of Covid-19 were also reported in the district on Friday. Maharashtra reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hours, pushing the total number of cases to 66,54,755. As many as 868 people have recovered from the infection in the same period, taking the total recoveries in Maharashtra to 65,01,243. 12 deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 141,404.