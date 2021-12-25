Omicron: Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar issues ‘no vaccine, no entry’ order

Amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, the Ahmednagar district has issued a “no vaccine, no entry” order. Collector Rajendra Bhosale issued the order and will come into effect today.

According to the order, those who haven’t vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be barred from entering a variety of public places, including private establishments, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, auditoriums, marriage halls, and government or semi-government offices. People visiting these locations must have at least taken one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

Maharashtra has so far detected 108 cases of the Omicron variant, forcing the state government to prohibit gathering of more than five people in public places between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., among other precautions, applicable from the intervening night of December 24-25.