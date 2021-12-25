Online exam demand: students continue to hit the streets

Amid the surge of Omicron cases in Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of students from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow hit the streets again on Friday, demanding online exams. Following the increase in the number of Omicron cases in the state, the government had imposed a night curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on December 25. ‘Braving the winter chill, we are all set to stage a protest against the university administration on the street. At a time when the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew across the state, university wants to hold exam where four lakh students are required to come to write offline exam’, said, Pawan Bhadana, one of the protesters leading the students’ agitation in Lucknow, in a video.

On Wednesday, AKTU vice chancellor Prof Vineet Kansal urged the affiliated institutes to guarantee a smooth start to the offline examinations, which will begin on December 28. The VC also instructed the institutions to follow Covid guidelines throughout the exams.