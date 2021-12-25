‘Recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ’: PM Modi extends Christmas greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Christmas greetings to the citizens, recalling the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. The Prime Minister added that they placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility.

‘Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around’, the Prime Minister tweeted.

Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Christmas is being widely celebrated across the country with much fervour. Midnight mass was held at several churches across the country, including Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka adhering to COVID protocols.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.