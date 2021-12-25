State government bans unvaccinated people from public places from January 1

Chandigarh: Haryana government has decided to ban unvaccinated people from entering public places. The new rule will come into effect from January 1,2022. As per the order, unvaccinated people will not be able to use marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, any government office and bus services.

Earlier the government had imposed a night curfew in the state. The new decisions were taken to prevent the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Earlier the Chandigarh administration also announced that people who were not fully vaccinated would be banned from visiting public places. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on unvaccinated individuals if they step out of their houses.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram health department claimed to have achieved 100% coverage of both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Gurugram has thus became the first district in Haryana to do so.