State government issues revised guidelines for Christmas, New Year celebrations

Cuttack: The Odisha government-imposed restrictions Christmas and New Year Celebrations. The restrictions will be in force from December 25 to January 2,2022. The government in its order said it is imposing the restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations in the view of protecting the health of the public and preventing the spread of new Covid-19 virus.

According to the new rules, Christmas celebration shall be limited to Churches with a maximum of 50 persons. The government also banned New Year celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, Kalyan Mandaps, etc.

Also Read: Water supply will be affected in these areas on December 27

No celebration other than marriage is allowed across the State. Funeral rites is allowed with due Covid-19 protocols. The state government also banned all social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dances and other cultural programmes and community feast.

Odisha on Thursday detected two new Omicron cases taking the tally of new variant cases to 4.