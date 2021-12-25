Sunny Leone’s sensual moves on ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika’: Mathura Priests demands ban

Mathura:The priests from Mathura have demanded a ban on Sunny Leone’s latest video album, alleging the Bollywood actress of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an ‘obscene’ dance on the iconic ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache’ song. The song had originally been sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.

‘We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album’, said Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban. ‘Unless she withdraws the scene and tenders a public apology, she should not be allowed to remain in India’, he said. Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha’s national president Mahesh Pathak too has taken exception to Leone’s dance video, saying she has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a ‘derogatory manner’.

Saregama Music on Wednesday released its latest music video titled Madhuban which features Sunny Leone in the party number sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. As the song is on the subject of love between Krishna and Radha, netizens too have slammed it for hurting Hindu sentiments due to ‘sensual’ moves by the actor in her dance.