Telangana government passes all intermediate first year students who failed exams

The Telangana government decided on Friday to pass failed Intermediate First Year (11th grade) students with a minimum pass mark of 35.

The decision was made in light of the fact that just 49% of Intermediate First Year students passed the exam, prompting protests from opposition parties and student unions who demanded that the students’ plight be taken into consideration because of the COVID-19 scenario.

P Sabita Indra Reddy, the state’s education minister, stated that 4,59,242 people took the tests. A total of 2,24,000 people passed the exam, accounting for 49% of the total. Even if each failed student received an additional 30 points, around 83,000 students would pass the exam, leaving approximately 1,50,000 students to fail.

She stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed students not to be concerned about the results because the Intermediate Second Year examinations are coming. ‘Since Intermediate second year (12th standard) is very important, the CM directed that all first year students be passed by giving minimum pass marks of 35. We are giving minimum marks to all and making them clear the exam’, she said.

However, she did encourage pupils to study hard in order to realise their parents’ ambitions and not to look to the government for assistance in the case of test failure. The decision was made in to ensure that students do not experience psychological strain as a consequence of the exam, she explained.