Water supply will be affected in these areas on December 27

Dec 25, 2021, 06:57 pm IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board updated that water supply in several parts of national capital will remain affected on December 27. The board said the supply will remain affected due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations.

Water supply will be affected in these areas:

LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji
Panchsheel Enclave
Mayur Vihar Phase II
Akbar Road
Sarojini Nagar
Ashoka Hotel
Shanti Path
Safdarjung
Race Course
Sujan Singh Park
Parliament Library premises

