Water supply will be affected in these areas on December 27

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board updated that water supply in several parts of national capital will remain affected on December 27. The board said the supply will remain affected due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations.

Also Read: Sperm whale vomit worth Rs 4crore seized

Water supply will be affected in these areas:

LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji

Panchsheel Enclave

Mayur Vihar Phase II

Akbar Road

Sarojini Nagar

Ashoka Hotel

Shanti Path

Safdarjung

Race Course

Sujan Singh Park

Parliament Library premises