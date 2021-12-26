Here are some super healthy and delicious varieties of tea to enjoy at tea time

Nothing can be compared to the pleasure of enjoying a hot cup of tea on a frigid winter day. But what if the drink is tasty while it also can provide you with a slew of health benefits?

Warm drinks may help boost immunity, so nutritionist Minacshi Pettukola has come up with a list of easy-to-make teas that can be enjoyed throughout the season for a variety of health advantages, from better sleep to better digestive health. Pettukola has compiled a list of her top recommendations for staying healthy.

Oolong tea

It contains catechins and theaflavins that can help increase focus, suppress stress, boost immune function, and is anti-inflammatory.

Hibiscus tea

This tea is high in vitamin C, lowers blood pressure, boosts energy, and is caffeine-free. She also said that it was good for your skin.

Ginger tea

It has immune-boosting properties, is anti-nausea, caffeine-free, and has anti-inflammatory properties. It also tastes and smells divine.

Green tea

Catechins provide several health advantages, ranging from skin health to mood enhancement. They are also chock-full of antioxidants.

Chamomile tea

It promotes better sleep, improves intestinal health, and is extremely calming and comforting. It is ideal for before bedtime.

Peppermint tea

Helps to treat intestinal discomfort and disturbances, as well as tension headaches and migraines. It also helps to freshen your breath and clear your sinuses.