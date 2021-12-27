PM frequently visiting UP as BJP fears it may lose 2022 assemble election: Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot stated on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly visiting Uttar Pradesh as BJP officials fear losing the state’s Assembly elections next year.

As he slammed the BJP-led Union government for failing to control inflation, the Congress leader stated that only his party has the ability to replace the BJP at the national level. ‘Be it petrol, diesel, LPG gas or food items, prices are skyrocketing but the central government has failed to contain inflation. We have tried to provide relief to people in the state but the Centre has no interest in curbing inflation’, Pilot said.

He also claimed that BJP politicians engage in religious and caste politics, which the public is aware of. BJP leaders are worried that their party would lose elections in Uttar Pradesh, which is why the Prime Minister visits the state frequently, Pilot added.