‘Covid is like a masala film – No logic!’: Director Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for Omicron

Mumbai: Indian-American filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan revealed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Vaidyanathan said that he has contracted the Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus and said he is doing well.

‘I have a new visitor at home and I think his name is Omicron. He has been kind and not demanding much as of now. People who stayed in touch with me thru WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media….Relax..God bless everyone (sic)’ he posted on Facebook.

The filmmaker also shared his recent travel history, adding that he may have been infected by the virus in the US. ‘I went to Khumb Mela, Did shoot for 28 days with 160 people on sets….went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya….but once I came to US, I tested positive. Covid is like a masala film – No logic’, he wrote in a separate Facebook post.

The director who is US based, is best known for his 2009 Tamil feature Achchamundu! Achchamundu! and Malayalam political satire Peruchazhi, which released in 2014 and it featured Mohanlal. He has also produced a Tamil romantic-comedy titled Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which released in 2013. His next project is titled Shot Boot 3, which is collaboratively being produced by Universe Creations and Tridents Arts. The film features Venkat Prabhu, Sneha and Yogi Babu in lead roles. Rajesh Vaidhya is composing music for the film.