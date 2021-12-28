Kosovo records its first cases of Omicron variant

Kosovo’s health ministry announced on Sunday that the country had seen its first nine instances of the Omicron strain.

Nine people have been identified as infected with the Omicron variants out of 22 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last ten days, according to the ministry.

Two of the nine were from the United States, two from the United Kingdom, one from France and four were Kosovars who had never travelled outside the country, the ministry revealed.

‘The Omicron variant is expected to worsen the epidemiologic situation in the country,’ the ministry added.

In recent weeks, Kosovo has experienced relatively peaceful atmosphere, with only 12 positive cases and one death on Sunday.