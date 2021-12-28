‘Not postponing ‘RRR’ release’: Producer refutes reports

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, set to hit theatres on January 7, 2022. However, according to current sources, the historical action drama may be postponed due to an increase in Omicron instances. As per Telugu Bulletin, distributors of RRR’s Hindi version have allegedly urged the filmmakers to push back the release date since Maharashtra theatres are still not operating in full capacity.

Talking about the same, RRR producer DVV Danayya said, ‘No. No, postpone’. The film will be released on January 7. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Sunday to comment on RRR’s theatrical release in the wake of the escalating number of Omicron cases.

‘I have a GREAT idea for the GOVERNMENT regarding OMICRON…They should not allow anyone into #RRR theatres unless they show proof of DOUBLE DOSE… The DESIRE to see #RRR will CONQUER the CARELESSNESS of the PEOPLE’, RGV wrote.

Meanwhile, the RRR crew is doing everything they can to promote the film. Jr NTR and Ram Charan recently appeared in Bigg Boss 15. They will also be featured on The Kapil Sharma Show, where they sang ‘Nacho Nacho’ alongside Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

RRR is a fictitious narrative about two famous revolutionaries, with Shriya Saran and Alison Doody, among others, playing important parts.