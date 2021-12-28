Punjab Polls 2022: Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia, 2 Congress MLAs join BJP

New Delhi: Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party, kickstarting his political innings at Party headquarters at New Delhi. Along with him, Congress MLAs Fateh Singh Bajwa, Balwinder Singh Laddi and 3-time ex-SAD MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana joined the BJP today.

Laddi is a legislator from the Sri Hargobindpur Assembly seat. Representing the Qadian constituency, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa is the brother of sitting Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa. At a recent rally, Congress’s Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu had declared Fateh Bajwa as a party candidate. However, soon after that pronouncement, Pratap Bajwa made it clear to his party that he is also interested in the same seat. The constituency may now see a battle of the brothers in the election with Pratap Bajwa reportedly eager to contest from there.

Also read: Kanpur Metro Rail Project inaugurated by Prime Minister

The BJP has allied with Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for the polls early next year. The BJP, which had till now played second fiddle in Punjab to ex ally Akali Dal, has raised its stakes in the poll-bund state and plans to go big in the elections. Party leaders claim more Congress and Akali Dal leaders are expected to join in the run-up to the polls.