Alia Bhatt named PETA India’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been selected PETA’s ‘Person of the Year’ for her efforts to promote an animal-friendly fashion sector in 2021. The actress had recently invested in Phool, the firm behind Fleather, which creates vegan leather out of discarded temple flowers. In addition, her vegan kidswear line, Ed-a-Mamma, also won a 2021 PETA India fashion award for helping to nurture kids’ love for animals and nature.

Alia is well-known for her love for cats and dogs, and she frequently utilises her platform to campaign for stricter animal protection regulations. The actress has also lent her voice to a pro-adoption PETA India campaign to save felines and canines.

PETA India Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera said, ‘Alia Bhatt is not only helping to advance vegan fashion but also encouraging the next generation to be kind to animals. She doesn’t hesitate to speak up, whether she’s rallying her fans to adopt a dog or cat or calling for action on crimes against animals’.

Former Supreme Court Justice K.S. Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli, comedian Kapil Sharma, and actors John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, R. Madhavan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have all received PETA India’s Person of the Year Award for their contributions to animals in various ways.