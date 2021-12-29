Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 12: Allu Arjun-Rashmika starrer enjoys remarkable second week

The film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a huge success. It continues to draw crowds to the theatres even on Day 12. The actors have managed to win the hearts of the audience with their recent performance. Despite competition from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam films, Pushpa has now earned Rs 190 crore and is anticipated to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a trade expert, revealed on Twitter that the film has so far grossed Rs 190.84 crore. His tweet read, ‘#Pushpa WW Box Office Nears 200 cr mark. Week 1 – 166.82 cr Week 2 Day 1 – 5.22 cr Day 2 – 7.10 cr Day 3 – 7.67 cr Day 4 – 4.03 cr Total – 190.84 cr (sic)’.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt named PETA India’s 2021 ‘Person of the Year’

The film was originally scheduled to be released on Christmas. The release date was pushed back a week to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh’s 83, directed by Kabir Khan. Despite having to compete with 83, Spider-Man and Nani-Sai Pallavi’s Shyam Singha Roy, Pushpa is a global success.