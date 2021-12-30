‘Don’t punish’ former regime members: Taliban chief orders fighters

Activists from the Taliban have been instructed not to punish members of the former Afghan regime for past ‘crimes’, after a video showing an Army commander being beaten became viral.

Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban’s spokesman, also ordered Afghan authorities not to allow Afghans to leave the country, warning that foreign governments would not respect them. ‘Don’t punish employees of the previous regime for their past crimes,’ Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada was quoted as telling followers in Kandahar.

In an interview with CNN, the Taliban chief – who has not been filmed or photographed in years – said they should honor an amnesty that was announced in August. United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have accused the Taliban of extrajudicially killing dozens of former members of the security forces and government.